Former Gators WR Commit Brashard Smith Puts Florida in Top Five

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators find themselves in the top five schools of former 2021 commit Brashard Smith of Miami Palmetto (Fla.), following his decommitment from UF on May 1st.

Florida is joined by Auburn, Miami, Oregon, and Tennessee on Smith's list. The 5-9, 177 lb. all-purpose prospect noted following his decommitment that he still loves Florida and that he wanted to enjoy his recruitment, so it should come as no surprise that the Gators found a spot in the top five.

Smith is considered the No. 2 all-purpose back and No. 350 overall prospect in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite, following his All-Dade 8A-6A first-team wide receiver selection by the Miami Herald in 2019. Smith posted 36 receptions for 628 yards (17.4 yards per catch) and 13 touchdowns as a junior for Palmetto.

Several 2021 prospects from Palmetto have recently included Florida in their top schools lists. Elite cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. placed the Gators in his top three with Clemson and Alabama in April, and Marshall's fellow defensive back Corey Collier Jr. including Florida in his top six on Wednesday. 

Star Palmetto defensive tackle Leonard Taylor has been highly coveted by Florida for some time now and placed Florida in his top five schools in December, and his interior running mate, Miami commit Savion Collins, has drawn plenty of interest from the Gators as well.

The Gators continue to look for a versatile piece for the offense in the 2021 class similar to the skill-set that Smith provides, finding themselves in the top two schools for Armwood (Valrico, Fla.) athlete Charles Montgomery, and top six schools for Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.) wide receiver Christian Leary. Montgomery will be committing on May 24th, and Leary will be announcing his pledge on June 6th.

