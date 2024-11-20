Florida Gators Have Chance To Pry More Recruits Away From FSU This Weekend
The Florida Gators have a chance to swipe away more 2025 recruiting talent from rival Florida State.
Two four-star recruits, one committed to FSU and one who has already decommitted from FSU, are scheduled to visit Gainesville this weekend.
American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) Running back Byron Louis, the current FSU commit, is reported by On3’s Steve Wiltfong to be taking an official visit to Florida.
Louis is ranked as the No. 158 player in the country, the No. 27 player from Florida and the No. 9 player at his position, according to Rivals.
He has been committed to FSU since Sept. 21.
Meanwhile, Cocoa (Cocoa, Fla.) edge Javion Hilson has been reported by Rivals’ John Garcia Jr. to be making his first visit to Florida in six month and the first since he decommitted to FSU.
Hilson is ranked the No. 16 player in the country, the No. 2 player from Florida and the top player at his position, according to Rivals.
He decommitted from the Seminoles on Sept. 8. He had previously been committed to Alabama, but flipped to FSU on Jan. 16.
So, here the Gators have a chance to impress two four-star talents on both sides of the ball.
We’ve already established that the floodgates have opened for Florida’s recruiting after being stagnant for months with Billy Napier sticking around. However, there is an after-effect that could prove to be extremely satisfying from a rivalry standpoint.
Florida has already gotten four-star quarterback Trammell Jones Jr. to commit after he pulled his commit from FSU. OL commit Daniel Pierre Louis did the same. Now, a number of guys could be following suit.
The Gators 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 28 in the country, according to 247 Sports. On3 ranks them slightly higher at No. 24. Both outlets rank them at No. 13 in the SEC.