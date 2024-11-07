Billy Napier to Return As Florida's Head Coach in 2025
Florida is sticking with head football coach Billy Napier, as he will return for a fourth season in Gainesville in 2025, Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin announced on Thursday.
"I wanted to let you know that Billy Napier will continue as head football coach of the Florida Gators," Stricklin said in a statement. "As we've seen the past several weeks, the young men on this team represent what it means to be a Gator. Their resolve, effort and execution are evident in their performance and growth each week—building a foundation that promises greater success next season and beyond. ...I call on all of Gator Nation to continue standing behind Billy and his dedicated team while we work together to build a championship program."
Napier entered this season, his third at Florida, on one of the hottest seats in college football. Early-season losses to Miami and Texas A&M didn't help things for Napier, but the program stuck by him through an up-and-down September. The Gators won three out of their next four following their 33–20 Week 3 home defeat to the Aggies, with the lone loss coming in overtime to then-No. 8 Tennessee on the road.
The Gators blew out Kentucky, and were leading No. 2 Georgia last Saturday in Jacksonville when star freshman starting quarterback DJ Lagway left the game with a hamstring injury. Lagway was a highly touted recruit and is expected to be the future at the position in Gainesville, and has played well since taking over for veteran Graham Mertz—who tore his ACL in the loss to the Volunteers.
Florida has been competitive of late against the tougher teams on the schedule, and will certainly need to continue that trend when they travel to Austin on Saturday to take on No. 5 Texas.
In his three-plus seasons with the Gators, Napier is 15-18 overall and 8-13 in SEC play.