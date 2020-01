Florida Gators Enroll 15 Signings, Transfers for Spring Semester

The Florida Gators have officially announced that 15 members of their 2020 signing class have enrolled for the spring semester.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson (Eastside - Gainesville, FL), running back Lorenzo Lingard (Miami transfer), wide receiver Jordan Pouncey (Texas transfer), offensive linemen Joshua Braun (Live Oak - Suwannee, FL), Issiah Walker (Miami Norlands - Miami Garden, FL), and Richie Leonard IV (Cocoa - Cocoa, FL), defensive lineman Lamar Goods (St. Thomas More - Oakdale, CT), linebacker Antwaun Powell (Indian River - Portsmouth, VA), defensive backs Jahari Rogers (Arlington - Arlington, TX), Rashad Torrence II (Marietta - Atlanta, GA), and Ethan Pouncey (Winter Park - Winter Park, FL), and punter Jeremy Crawshaw (ProKick - Australia) were the members of Florida's 2020 signing class to enroll early.

The Gators also enrolled transfers UCLA LB Noah Keeter, Fork Union OL Hayden Knighton, and Georgia Southern kicker Zack Sessa.

This leaves DLs Gervon Dexter (Lake Wales - Lake Wales, FL), Johnnie Brown (Sebring - Sebring, FL), and Jalen Lee (Live Oak - Watson, LA), LB Derek Wingo (St. Thomas Aquinas - Ft. Lauderdale, FL), WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars (Dunnellon, FL), DBs Mordecai McDaniel (St. Johns - Washington, D.C.), Avery Helm (Fort Bend Marshall - Missouri City, TX), Tre'Vez Johnson (Barram Trail - Jacksonville, FL), and Fenley Graham (Lakeland - Lakeland, FL), tight end Jonathan Odom (Jesuit - Tampa, FL), and OL Gerald Mincey (Cardinal Gibbons - Ft. Lauderdale, FL) as remaining early signings yet to enroll.

Wide receivers Xzavier Henderson (Columbus - Miami, FL) and Leonard Manuel (Stranahan - Ft. Lauderdale, FL), and defensive back/athlete Marc Britt have yet to sign. Henderson recently committed to Florida during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Still, 15 early enrollments is a great number, especially at positions of need such as offensive line and defensive back. Last year, only nine signees enrolled early.