Turn On The Tape: Florida Gators’ Four Star WR Commit Davian Groce
The Florida Gators seemed to be out of the race for elite athlete Davian Groce until the day of his decision, where he became the 19th pledge in the 2026 class and the highest rated Gators commit this cycle.
At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, the composite No. 47 player in the nation joins Justin Williams and Marquez Daniel in Florida’s receiving hall, likely finishing their class at the position barring a surprise addition or subtraction later on.
Though having the versatility to play both running back and receiver at the next level, Florida Gators on SI believes Groce has the potential to be an elite wide receiver in the Orange and Blue.
On Paper
- 6-foot-1, 190 pounds.
- No. 47 composite recruit, No. 4 athlete (247 Sports Composite).
- Chose Florida over Oklahoma, Baylor and Houston.
- 2024 stats: 43 catches, 702 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 687 yards and seven touchdowns. Also had three touchdowns on special teams. 11.8 Yards per rush and 16.3 yards per catch.
- Texas 5A 200-meter state champion as a junior and reported to run a 4.3 40 yard dash.
- Recorded two straight seasons with more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage.
The Tape
Quick Notes: Groce has exceptional body control as a receiver despite spending a chunk of his time as a running back in high school. His footwork as a route runner is impressive, along with a sneaky ability to win jump-balls and high-point passes. His ability after the catch is a clear huge strength considering his skill in the run game. He also showed signs of being a physical blocker downfield.
The Excitement
During Billy Napier's time at Florida, identifying and recruiting wide receivers has been a clear strength for the staff, with Groce continuing the trend.
Already with a core of Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III, amongst others, coming in this year, Groce adds to an incredibly exciting young core of Florida receivers for the future. The top 50 prospect has the film and production to, in my opinion, finish as a five-star wide receiver and is one of my favorite players in the entire 2026 class so far. If Florida can get him to campus, I envision Groce having an early impact and one day becoming a very good receiver at the University of Florida.
