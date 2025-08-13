Turn On The Tape: Florida Gators’ Four Star WR Commit Davian Groce

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Davian Groce has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’2 193 WR from Frisco, TX chose the Gators over Oklahoma, Baylor, & Houston



“Can’t wait to be a part of the Swamp, Go Gators 🐊”https://t.co/y5LezL1HRH pic.twitter.com/HvCt7MT9yF