BREAKING: Gators Add 4-Star WR to 2026 Recruiting Class
The Florida Gators made a surprise addition to its 2026 recruiting class on Monday, receiving a commitment from Frisco (Tx.) four-star receiver Davian Groce.
Groce, the No. 4 athlete and No. 47 overall prospect in the 247 Sports Composite, chose the Gators over Oklahoma, Baylor and Houston after announcing his plans to commit earlier in the day.
Groce's interest in the Gators came suddenly over the summer after his official visit the weekend of June 13. Heading into the visit with his own reservations, Groce (6-2, 193 pounds) quickly named Florida as one of his top schools after leaving campus.
"Just being here, I didn't have much like expectations. But, I mean, it blew me out the water for sure," he said on June 15. "I mean, I didn't expect any of this. I talked about Oklahoma, how it felt like family, but this felt like a real close family, close bond not with the just the coaches, but the teammates and teams as well."
Groce also specifically mentioned head coach Billy Napier's history as a former receivers coach as a stand out quality.
"Appeals to me a lot. We were talking about it in one of the meetings where you have a head coach who's a receiving coach as well and an offensive coach because I think all three of my other visits that are defensive-minded coaches," he said. "So just to have a head coach who's a receiver coach as well, I mean, it speaks that they're a receiver top heavy team. They're gonna develop their receivers, and they're gonna try and get them to next level by any means possible."
Despite Florida's push, Groce had largely been considered Oklahoma's to lose with the Sooners holding favorable predictions from Rivals' Sam Spiegelman and Josh McCuistion.
Groce's recruitment came down to the wire, as well, with Rivals' Steve Wiltfong reporting that Groce and his family were having "literal last minute conversations with Florida and Oklahoma." After which, Spiegelman flipped his prediction to Florida with Blake Alderman joining him.
With Groce's pledge, the Gators now hold commitments from three receivers in the class with Tuskegee (Ala). Booker T. Washington four-star Marquez Daniel and Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz four-star Justin Williams, both of whom committed over the summer.
"It's cool to see the class building," Williams told Florida Gators on SI in a recent exclusive interview. "A lot of good players, and I'm really excited just work with those guys and see how good we can be and keep building on the class. We're not done yet, so I'm excited to see who comes."
Florida's 2026 recruiting class ranked 14th overall in the country, according to Rivals, before Groce's commitment and is expected jump with 19 commits.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.