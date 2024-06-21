Florida Gators get Tight End Commitment Over LSU and Ole Miss among Others

BREAKING: Class of 2025 TE Micah Jones has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 240 TE from Madison, MS chose the Gators over Ole Miss, LSU, & Arkansas



“Ready to bring some noise back down to the Swamp🐊!”https://t.co/fo4fju4uE2 pic.twitter.com/k1JhrBwr4B