Florida Gators get Tight End Commitment Over LSU and Ole Miss among Others

The Florida Gators have had a slew of official visitors in June, and a Mississippi tight end is the first to make a pledge.

Cam Parker

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier taps into Mississippi for the Gators' newest football commitment.
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier taps into Mississippi for the Gators' newest football commitment.
After hosting over 40 prospects over the last three weeks, the Florida Gators have received its first pledge from one of those visitors. 

Three-star tight end Micah Jones (Madison, Miss.) has committed to Florida over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and Arkansas, he announced Friday..

Ready to bring some noise back down to the Swamp,” Jones said according to Hayes Fawcett of On3

Jones (6-5, 245 pounds) is ranked as the No. 18 overall tight end, according to ESPN, and a consensus top-20 player in the entire state of Mississippi. He caught 12 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown during his 2023 season, according to his SBLive page.

Micah Jones Junior Highlights.

His pledge to Florida doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise. Both 247 Sports and On3 had predicted the Gators to land Jones, who now becomes the Gators’ first tight end commitment of the 2025 class. 

Additionally, Jones becomes the first of the Gators’ June visitors not previously committed to Florida to join the class. He previously visited Gainesville during the Gators’ first official visit weekend from May 31 to June 2. After leaving his visit, he named Florida as his top school. 

“Just the connections, the coaches and just overall the community,” Jones told reporters of why Florida was in the lead. “They have a great community, and it’s a place I’d love to play at.” 

With his pledge, Jones becomes the sixth commitment of the class joining four-star running backs Waltez Clark and Chad Gasper, four-star edge rusher Jalen Wiggins, four-star defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud and punter Hayden Craig. 

