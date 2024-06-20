Gators Tight End Target to Commit Friday
With major official visit weekends done for the summer, the next phase of the Florida Gators 2025 recruiting calendar is commitment season. More than a dozen prospects are set to commit to schools over the next month, several of which the Gators hope to land.
The first of whom is three-star tight end Micah Jones (Madison, Miss.), who currently has Florida ranked in his final five schools along with Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and Arkansas. He will choose between the five finalists on Friday.
As it stands, the Gators seem to be the frontrunners for Jones’ commitment. After leaving his official visit in Gainesville on June 2, Jones told reporters that Florida was his leader. But at that time, he still had official visits scheduled with LSU, Arkansas and Mississippi State.
The crystal ball from Swamp 247 and a prediction from On3 also has the Gators as the likely landing spot for Jones.
“Just the connections, the coaches and just overall the community,” Jones told reporters of why Florida was in the lead. “They have a great community, and it’s a place I’d love to play at.”
Jones’ announcement will be the first of many Florida targets who visited in May or June that will announce their commitments over the next month.
Among those others is four-star linebacker Tavion Wallace, who is set to announce his commitment on July 2 at 6:30 p.m. Four-star offensive lineman Micah DeDose gave a tentative date of July 4 as his commitment announcement. Furthermore, four-star tight end Tae’shaun Gelsey will commit either July 6 or July 13, and four-star quarterback Antwaan Hill will commit on July 13.
Four-star safety Lagonza Hayward, who moved his commitment date up from Aug. 7 to July 27, looks to be one of the last targets to commit during July.
Additionally, priority targets four-star linebacker Ben Hanks Jr., four-star receiver Vernell Brown III and four-star receiver Naeshaun Montgomery are all set to commit sometime in July as well.
The Gators were recently predicted to land both Gelsey and Montgomery.
Florida currently holds five commitments in its 2025 class, which ranks No. 71 in the country, according to 247 Sports. A commitment from Jones could be the start of a strong month for the Gators, which could greatly improve that ranking.