Florida Gators make Push for FSU Commitment, Nation's No. 1 Edge
As the Florida Gators made pushes for uncommitted talent during its first official visit weekend, one player committed to a rival school still has the Gators in mind as he contemplates his recruitment.
An FSU commit, four-star Edge rusher Javion Hilson (Cocoa, Fla.) was the only recruit to be pledged to another school in the entire group of official visitors. However, his commitment is far from over, he told Gators Illustrated on Sunday. Hilson is listed as the nation's No. 1 edge prospect by Rivals.
“Right now after this OV, they’re right behind Florida State. They kind of got me thinking right now,” he said.
Despite a near-playoff appearance for the Seminoles and a lackluster 5-7 season for the Gators in 2023, Hilson sees improvement from the UF program and anticipates a better year, which is helping in their battle to flip the four-star.
“I know they didn’t really have a good season last year, but I see they’re rebuilding. After seeing the players getting in there and getting after it in the weight room and doing their own work without a coach telling them to do it, I know they’re going to have a good season.”
As Hilson navigates his recruitment, he found similarities in his own to one current Gator on the roster. 2024 five-star Edge LJ McCray had both FSU and Florida high on his list before ultimately choosing the Gators.
“One year ago, he was in the same position as me,” Hilson said. “It was nice being with him because Coach Mike Pete (Mike Peterson) is his coach, and he was just telling me how he's a father figure to him and how he can help him in developing.”
As it stands, Hilson remains committed to FSU with Florida right behind. He also mentioned Texas and UCF as schools still in contention. He will take official visits to all three schools over the next three weekends.
For Florida to not only get the flip from FSU but also hold off Texas and UCF, Hilson said it would come down to the brotherhood in Gainesville.
“The relationships. How they provided that care and stuff. I just loved it like that,” he said.
Hilson will return to Gainesville for the Gators’ season-opener against Miami on Aug. 31.