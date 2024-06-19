Florida Gators Predicted to Land Pair of 4-Star Receivers
Having not yet taken advantage of the numerous visits from national recruits these past three weekends, the Florida Gators might finally be looking to add to their 2025 class.
Two in-state prospects, Tae’shaun Gelsey and Naeshaun Montgomery, have received multiple predictions on 247Sports and Rivals to land with the Gators over these past couple of weeks.
Both prospects visited the Gators on the same weekend and are now looking to partner up with the Orange & Blue.
The first of the two, Tae’Shaun Gelsey, did mention a commitment date(s) when speaking to Gators Illustrated’s Cam Parker. Gelsey stated that the plan was to announce his choice either July 6 or July 13 with Florida being high among his options.
“I’m real big on relationships, and (Florida) showed me a lot of that this weekend. That put them up there,” Gelsey said after his visit.
Gelsey is rated as a four-star prospect, the 22nd-best tight end, and the 59th-best recruit in the state of Florida according to Rivals. He currently has a top six consisting of Auburn, Tulane, Wake Forest, UCF, Kentucky and Florida.
There are no locks in recruiting, but both 247 and Rivals list the Gators as a 100% probability to land Gelsey.
The other player forecasted to commit to the Gators was receiver Naeshaun Montgomery of Miami, Fla.
Montgomery is rated as a high four-star prospect. He is labeled as the 63rd-best prospect nationally in the 2025 class, 11th-best receiver and 12th-best recruit in the state of Florida by Rivals.
Florida holds the overwhelming majority of predictions for Montgomery currently as well.
If the Gators were to win out in this recruitment, they would have beaten out LSU, Penn State, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida State and Miami among the other schools who have offered.
Landing these two players on the offensive side of the ball would make sense as to why the Gators lost three-star recruit Josiah Abdullah last month. If the Gators were willing to part ways with Abdullah, it is safe to assume that both Gelsey and Montgomery were higher on their board.
Both are very talented and would instantly improve Florida’s 2025 wide receiver class if they were to pair up with the Gators.