Report: Gators Lose Commitment from Georgia Wide Receiver
2025 three-star wide receiver Josiah Abdullah out of Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) has decommitted from the Florida Gators following a near five-month commitment, he announced on Monday.
The move is described as a “mutual parting of ways,” according to Swamp 247’s Blake Alderman. Abdullah was scheduled to take an official visit to Florida on June 14, but that isn’t expected to take place.
Abdullah (5-11, 175 pounds) originally committed to Florida in January after taking an unofficial visit to the program. His commitment followed a recent trend of Florida recruiting speedy receivers in recent classes.
He clocked an 11.24 100-meter dash in April of 2023.
Since his January commitment to Florida, Abdullah’s recruitment has picked up considerably with reported offers from Alabama (May 7) and Indiana (May 15). He also holds offers from FSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan, Texas, and Texas A&M among others.
Meanwhile, Florida has already seemingly shifted its focus from Abdullah even before his announced decommitment. The Gators recently hosted a pair of four-stars in Joshua Moore and Naeshaun Montgomery.
Abdullah is the third player to depart from the Gators’ 2025 recruiting class. Three-star offensive lineman Enoch Wangoy reclassified to the 2024 class, and four-star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph decommitted in April after a near month-long commitment.
As it stands, the Gators have the No. 28 class in the country, according to On3. The class currently consists of four-star edge Jalen Wiggins, four-star RB Waltez Clark, three-star DL Jeramiah McCloud and three-star RB Chad Gasper.