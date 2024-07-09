Florida Gators Priority Target Announces Top-4, Commitment Date
One of the Florida Gators’ top prospects in the 2025 class has released his top four and announced a commitment date.
Five-star wide receiver Vernell Brown III (Orlando, Fla.) listed Florida, Ohio State, Florida State and Miami as his top schools and will release his decision on July 21, he announced Tuesday. The 247 Sports Composite ranks Brown III as the nation’s No. 6 wide receiver and No. 25 overall player.
As it stands, the Gators stand in a good spot for Brown with multiple predictions in Florida’s favor from On3 and 247 Sports. A legacy recruit, Brown III is the son of former Gators defensive back Vernell Brown Jr. (2001-2005) and grandson of Vernell Brown Sr. (1982-1985).
After officially visiting Florida over the summer, Brown III told Gators Illustrated that he sees a good opportunity to rebuild the program his father and grandfather once played for.
“I think we look at all aspects. Obviously, they aren’t a top program right now when it comes to winning on the field, but I think there’s beauty in helping build that,” he said. “Kind of bringing it back, for lack of better words. You look at all aspects. The staff, the players’ experience, me feeling comfortable here, and then me being from Gainesville and growing up in a Gator family.”
Florida currently holds one commitment from a receiver in four-star Joshua Moore. The Gators are also trending positively for four-star Naeshaun Montgomery. A commitment from Brown III and Montgomery would likely finalize Florida’s receiving class during this cycle.
Brown III is the latest target to announce a July or August commitment date. Four-star defensive lineman Jarquez Carter will announce July 18, four-star safety Lagonza Hayward will announce July 27 and four-star safety Bryce Fitzgerald will announce August 16.
Florida’s 2025 recruiting class currently ranks No. 67 in the country by 247 Sports with eight total commits.