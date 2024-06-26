All Gators

Four-Star Wide Receiver Commits to Florida Gators

The Florida Gators are heating up on the recruiting trail. They added a four-star receiver to their Class of 2025.

Cam Parker

Florida Gators assistant coach for wide receivers Billy Gonzales added a new weapon in the Class of 2025.
Florida Gators assistant coach for wide receivers Billy Gonzales added a new weapon in the Class of 2025.
Fresh off earning a commitment from three-star tight end Micah Jones, the Florida Gators have added another offensive commit to its 2025 recruiting class, and this one comes with plenty of length at the receiver position

Four-star wide receiver Joshua Moore (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) chose Florida over rivals Florida State and Miami, he announced on Wednesday. He is rated as the No. 9 overall receiver and No. 57 overall prospect in the class of 2025 by On3.

“Time to break generational curses,” he said in his announcement, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

At 6' 4 and weighing 205 pounds, Moore adds tremendous length and size to the Gators’ position group. Should his commitment hold strong, and he sign with Florida, Moore would be the tallest and heaviest receiver to sign under head coach Billy Napier. 

During his junior year at West Broward, Moore caught 50 passes for 835 yards and nine touchdowns, all of which were at least tied for the team-high. He broke out in 2022 with a 1000-yard, 11-touchdown season as a sophomore. 

His highlights can be viewed here

Two reasons Moore considered Florida in the first place were the opportunity to be coached under receivers coach Billy Gonzales and the opportunity to catch passes from quarterback DJ Lagway, who is expected to become the starting quarterback when Moore arrives on campus. 

“Development, academic support and a quarterback. (UF) got a general, quarterback. Everybody else doesn’t have a quarterback,” he said after leaving his official visit in Gainesville on June 2.

With Moore’s commitment, the Gators set an early tone for its receivers' room as it looks to add to it during the end of June and into July. Florida is predicted to land four-star target Naeshaun Montgomery and are considered leaders for four-star legacy recruit Vernell Brown III.

