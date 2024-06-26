Four-Star Wide Receiver Commits to Florida Gators

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Joshua Moore has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 210 WR from Pembroke Pines, FL chose the Gators over Florida State & Miami



Is ranked as a Top 60 Recruit (No. 9 WR) per On3 🐊



“Time to break generational curses.”… pic.twitter.com/GPHz3M1ODN