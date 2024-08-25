Florida Gators on the Rise after Top-10 Receiver Commitment
The Florida Gators continue to add to its 2025 recruiting class, this time with its third pledge from a blue-chip receiver.
Four-star receiver Naeshaun Montgomery (West Palm Beach, Fla.), who has long been predicted to pledge to the Gators, he announced Sunday. Montgomery chose Florida over fellow finalists Florida State, Oregon, Penn State, LSU and Alabama
“Gator Nation I’m Coming Home,” he wrote in his announcement.
Montgomery (6-1, 165 pounds), ranks as the No. 10 receiver and a top-100 overall player nationally, according to Rivals.
He caught 30 passes for 451 yards and five touchdowns with Cardinal Newman in 2023. He transferred to Miami Central for his senior season and recorded a 56-yard touchdown on Friday.
His 2023 film with Cardinal Newman can be viewed here.
After three-star receiver Josiah Abdullah decommitted from Florida on June 3 in what was reported as a “mutual parting of ways,” the Gators have essentially rebuilt its receiving class for this cycle.
Prior to Montgomery, Florida earned pledges from four-star Joshua Moore and five-star Vernell Brown III during the month of July.
With Montgomery’s commitment, the Gators are in a comfortable spot to finalize its receiver class for this cycle but could continue to recruit other high-ranked recruits should they show interest during the season.
Currently, Florida holds seven commits on the offensive side of the ball with the three receiver commits alongside tight ends Micah Jones and Tae’shaun Gelsey and four-star running backs Waltez Clark and Chad Gasper.
Florida also recently added defensive backs Demetres Samuel Jr. and Ben Hanks Jr. to its defensive class.
The Gators have all but finalized the tight end and running back positions in its high school class, leaving just quarterback and offensive line to be completed. Florida currently has no commits at either position.
After being ranked as low as the No. 71 overall class in the country by 247 Sports at one point, the Gators’ 2025 class has now jumped up to No. 31 at the time of Montgomery’s announcement and No. 19 according to On3 after taking Montgomery into account.