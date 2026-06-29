Florida Gators Softball Signs Major Transfer

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Days after reportedly receiving a commitment from All-American transfer utility player Tori Edwards from LSU, the Florida Gators softball program on Monday officially announced Edwards had signed with the program.

"We're excited that Tori has chosen Florida to continue her athletic and academic career," head coach Tim Walton said. "As an All-American, she brings a proven track record of high-level success, along with versatility, competitiveness and experience in the SEC. She's a strong fit for our program both on and off the field."

Edwards comes to Florida after two stellar seasons at LSU after only playing in three games as a true freshman in 2024. In 2025, she tied the program's single-season home run record with 18 while also setting a new program record for slugging percentage (.802). She hit .383 on the season with 73 RBIs and was named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Last season, Edwards hit .284 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs and earned All-SEC Second Team honors.

Other accolades across her time with the Tigers include being named D1Softball All-American First Team, Softball America All-American First Team All-SEC First Team , a top-10 finalist for the NFCA Freshman of the Year, and a top-25 finalist for USA Softball Player of the Year in 2025, among others.

Edwards will have two years of eligibility remaining as a redshirt junior and is expected to rotate at first base and designated hitter with Ava Brown.

Edwards is also the second incoming transfer for Florida going into the 2027 season. The Gators recently added former Duke catcher Kairi Rodriguez. She hit .238 last season with nine home runs and 26 RBIs after hitting .320 with nine home runs and 42 RBIs as a sophomore.

She is expected to help fill the void left by star graduating senior Jocelyn Erickson and reserve catcher Giulia Desiderio. The Gators also return rising senior Ella Wesolowski, who hit .262 with five home runs with five homr runs and 23 RBIs, at the position.

As it stands, Florida has not lost a single player to the NCAA Transfer Portal and is expected to return star outfielder Taylor Shumaker, star pitcher Keagan Rothrock, the aforementioned Brown and pitcher Caroline Stanton, the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year and No. 1 recruit in the country who redshirted during the 2026 season.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!