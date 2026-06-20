Gators Add Second Oregon State Transfer Pitcher to Roster

The Florida Gators baseball team added a second Oregon State Beavers transfer on Friday, earning a commitment from right-handed pitcher Zach Edwards, Baseball America’s Jacob Rudner reported. Edwards pitched 25.2 innings for the Beavers in 2026, striking out 37 batters and posting a 5.61 ERA.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound righty works with a cutter that is around 95-to-96 and tops out at 99, and a mid-80s slider that consistently generates swing and misses.

He is now the second pitcher to follow new pitching coach Rich Dorman from Corvallis to Gainesville this offseason. The other is highly talented lefty Trey Morris, who committed to the Gators on Tuesday.

Former Oregon State reliever Zach Edwards, who entered the portal today, is transferring to Florida, I’m told. Edwards sits 95-96 and is up to 99 with a cutter. He drew a 60% whiff rate on a mid-80s slider with big horizontal break. pic.twitter.com/pGQTVH8pHA — Jacob Rudner (@JacobRudner) June 20, 2026

While Florida’s newest addition to the pitching staff, Edwards, is most likely to make an impact from the bullpen, the other Oregon State transfer, Morris, is a strong candidate to feature on the weekend.

Morris dominated to end his debut season with the Beavers. In his final six appearances, Morris finished 5-0 and posted a 1.38 ERA in 32.2 innings. He also struck out 37 batters and walked nine and allowed just 20 hits.

Edwards marks the fourth transfer for the Gators this week and the sixth total transfer for the program this offseason. He joins Morris, former Jacksonville State right-handed pitcher Maddox McDougall, former Florida Gulf Coast catcher Jon Embury III, former Utah Tech infielder Kyle McDaniel and former FAU infielder John Martinez.

Florida is likely not done in the portal, either. Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said after his team’s disappointing loss to Troy in the Gainesville Regional final that he planned to add left-handed pitching and middle-of-the-order bats.

As for the program’s departures, 10 Gators have entered their names into the transfer portal. The most notable Gators in the portal are LSU-bound infielder Cade Kurland and Georgia-bound right-handed pitcher Cooper Walls. The other eight players are southpaws Rivers Kurland, McCall Biemiller and Eli Blair, righties Cooper Moss, Matthew Jenkins and Christian Rodriguez, infielder Kolt Myers and outfielder Blake Brookins.

The Gators also await draft decisions from several key players from the 2026 roster. Right-handed pitchers Liam Peterson, Russell Sandefer and Luke McNeillie are the main arms that could head to the next level. Outfielder Kyle Jones and infielder Ethan Surowiec are the notable bats that could exit through the draft.

The NCAA Transfer Portal closes on June 30, with the 2026 MLB Draft beginning on July 11. The deadline for players to return to college is on July 27.

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