Gators Make Final Three for Former Oregon Slugger

Former Oregon Ducks designated hitter/infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. quietly released his top three choices on Saturday via social media, with the Florida Gators making the cut. The Gators are competing against the Texas A&M Aggies and the Georgia Bulldogs for Lauaki.

Seems like a decision is nearing from former Oregon star Junior Lauaki (@junior_lauaki) as he teased his top three on TikTok earlier today.



Looks like it is down to Florida, Georgia, and Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/L888nRKdmX — Andrew Riedell (@RiedellAndrew) June 27, 2026

Lauaki put on a show as a freshman out west. He hit .321, with 14 homers, seven doubles and 37 RBIs in 41 games.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound transfer also doubles as a right-handed pitcher. While he did not pitch in 2026, Lauaki entered the Oregon program as the No. 3 right-handed pitcher in Utah, according to Perfect Game.

This was not Lauaki’s true freshman season, though. He missed all of 2025 with an arm injury, resulting in him redshirting that year.

Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said after the loss in the Gainesville Regional final that he wanted to bring in middle-of-the-order bats this offseason from the portal. Lauaki fits the bill.

Additionally, with outfielder Kyle Jones and third baseman Ethan Surowiec potentially heading to the next level this offseason, Florida is losing two of its top four hitters in the lineup.

Florida has already been active in the portal this summer. The Gators have secured six commitments from transfers so far. Three have come from pitchers, and the other three have come from positional players.

Their most notable incoming transfer is former Oregon State southpaw Trey Morris. Morris shone in his debut season with the Beavers, finishing 5-0 last year and pitching a 1.38 ERA in 32 2/3 innings. To go along with those numbers, he posted a 37-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

As for its best incoming bat from the portal, that goes to former Florida Gulf Coast catcher Jon Embury III. Embury III earned ASUN Player of the Year honors and was a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award in 2026 after hitting .364 with 17 homers and 60 RBI.

The other four transfers are former Oregon State right-handed pitcher Zach Edwards, former Jacksonville State right-handed pitcher Maddox McDougall, former Utah Tech infielder Kyle McDaniel and former FAU infielder John Martinez.

As much as the portal gives, though, the portal also takes.

Florida currently has 10 players in the transfer portal. The biggest names in the portal for the

Gators are infielder Cade Kurland and right-handed pitcher Cooper Walls. Both have already found their new homes for next season, with Kurland heading to LSU and Walls transferring to Georgia.

The NCAA Transfer Portal closes on June 30, with the 2026 MLB Draft beginning on July 11. The deadline for players to return to college is July 27.

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