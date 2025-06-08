Gators Among Leaders for 5-Star WR
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After leaving his official visit with the Florida Gators, Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell five-star receiver Cederian Morgan knows where the program sits in his recruitment.
"One or two. I really like Florida," he said. "... Just the people. I enjoy being here. Every time I come out, I have an even better time. But the people, man, I really felt if I come here, I'd be taken care of."
In February, Morgan listed a top six of Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Colorado and Georgia. While the Gators shot themselves near the top over the weekend, Morgan still considers the rest of the field evenly balanced.
"I still gotta go to Auburn, to Alabama. I really like Colorado. (That was) my first time going to Georgia, my first time being here now, but everyone is fighting, everybody is doing a pretty good job of trying to get me to go," he said.
Morgan will visit Auburn and Alabama the next two weekends after visiting Colorado on May 9 and Georgia on May 16. He will announce his decision on July 2.
Florida receivers coach Billy Gonzales has been the primary recruiter for Morgan, and the veteran position coach made a big impact on Morgan with his attention to detail and comprehensive plan should he choose the Gators.
“He showed that I’m a really big priority because he took time out of his day to sit there and make a whole breakdown,” Morgan said of meeting with Gonzales. “In January, I’m going to learn the plays, in February I’m going to do skill work every month. Like, every month. So I really took pride in that.”
Morgan also took time to briefly discuss NIL as well as the newly introduced revenue share as a recruit. Florida has consistently gone over financial literacy and other aspects of that side of the sport with recruits as part of its GatorMade program.
"They don't really know everything right now, but it's a big thing now. I care about it, but if I can get here and do what I'm supposed to do, the money's going to increase regardless," he said.
With no commits at the receiver position so far, the Gators have made significant progress with many top talents during the summer official visit season, and Morgan is certainly among that group.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.