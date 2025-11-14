Florida Commit Working to Keep Class Together as Gators Continue Search for Head Coach
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz star and Florida Gators commit Justin Williams did Justin Williams things on Thursday night.
Williams, as part of an offensive shootout between Buchholz and visiting Oviedo in the 6A-Region 1 quarterfinals, scored three touchdowns as the Bobcats took home a 49-41 win and advanced in the postseason.
A 37-yard touchdown catch over an Oviedo defender put the Bobcats up 21-7 in the second quarter, and a pair of rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 50-yard run off a jet sweep, kept Oveido at bay.
Williams also had multiple third-down conversions late in the game that allowed Buchholz to drain clock on long drives.
"Every time the ball is in the air coming to my direction, I just automatically think I'm gonna catch it," Williams said. "I think that helps me a lot."
He also played safety most of the night, returning a fumble on the game's second drive to the 6-yard line to set up a Buchholz touchdown.
The win marked Williams' sixth multi-touchdown game of the season and 15th across the last two seasons. Just as consistent as his play on the field is his commitment to the Gators.
Despite a coaching change with Billy Napier fired nearly a month ago, Williams has held firm to his June 9 pledge, telling Florida Gators on SI on Thursday that he is "locked in."
A big reason for Williams remaining in the class has been the efforts of interim head coach Billy Gonzales, previously Florida's receivers coach and Williams' main recruiter. Despite the coaching change, Gonzales is still "actively recruiting" in the 2026 and 2027 classes and is communicating with recruits on a daily basis.
Florida has had zero decommitments since Napier's firing.
"It shows that he has a lot of trust in me and the other guys," Williams said of Gonzales' efforts. "It means a lot, and it shows a special connection."
Part of remaining with the class is also trying to keep the class together.
Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star quarterback Will Griffin, the leader of Florida's class since he committed, has continued his leadership role through the coaching change. Williams is joining Griffin's efforts to keep the class together as long as possible as the Gators search for its next head coach.
"Just getting everybody together, locking in. Everybody knows the plan. We're staying Gators," he said.
The willingness to stay in the class has not been easy, though, as Florida struggles through the 2025 season. The Gators sit at 3-6, needing to win out to reach bowl eligibility, after a close loss to Georgia and a blowout defeat against Kentucky.
Williams said the culture and bond in the class makes them motivated to be the group that turns things around under the next head coach. He also praised Gonzales for stepping into his new role and keeping the team together in the face of adversity.
Much like the recruiting class, Florida has only one midseason opt-out in receiver Tank Hawkins.
"Obviously, you don't want see that," Williams said of Florida's 31-point loss to Kentucky, the largest since 1950. "At the end of the day, they don't have a (permanent) coach. Everything's going crazy right now.
"I trust Billy (Gonzales). I trust in the program."
Williams and Buchholz will face the winner of Friday's matchup between Nease and Oakleaf, while Florida travels to Ole Miss on Saturday.
The early signing period for the 2026 recruiting class will run from Dec. 3-5.