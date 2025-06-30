Gators DL Target Set to Announce Decision
IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star defensive lineman Preston Carey trimmed his list of schools down to four on Sunday, with the final schools being Florida, Georgia, Rutgers and Auburn. He will be announcing his decision on Monday.
Carey is rated as the No. 309 overall recruit and the No. 36 defensive lineman in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports’ Composite Ranking. The 6-foot-4.5, 300-pound totaled 24 tackles (13 solo, 11 assisted), five tackles-for-loss and two sacks in nine games played as a junior, according to MaxPreps.
Carey has seemingly become an important recruit for the Gators after missing out on four-stars Vodney Cleveland and James Johnson and most likely missing on four-star Kendall Guervil. Additionally, Florida's current defensive line class is in murky waters with three-star defensive lineman commit Jamir Perez taking an unexpected visit to Ohio State.
However, Florida is still in the running for elite four-star Valdin Sone, but once again is in a battle with Georgia for his talents.
It should be an interesting and eventful next week or so for Gators recruiting. Multiple targets are announcing their commitments at the beginning of July, with the Gators expected to win out on some.
Four-star defensive back CJ Hester takes himself off the board on July 1, deciding between Florida, Syracuse, Auburn, Georgia, Iowa and Miami. Hester said on his visit earlier this month that the Gators are the No. 1 school to beat.
“They're still trending No. 1," Hester said following his visit to Florida." ... Out of my top six, it'd probably be Florida one, Syracuse and then I'll go Auburn."
Additionally, five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson and five-star Cederian Morgan will be announcing their commitments on July 2. Henderson has a top three of LSU, Texas and Florida, while Morgan looks to be a two-horse race between Florida and Alabama.
