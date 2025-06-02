Gators 'Still Trending No. 1' For 4-Star DB
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Ahead of his July 1 commitment date, Cocoa (Fla.) four-star corner CJ Hester still has the Florida Gators as his top school after last weekend's official visit in Gainesville.
"They're still trending No. 1," Hester said after leaving his visit." ... Out of my top six, it'd probably be Florida one, Syracuse and then I'll go Auburn."
Hester, who has already been predicted to choose the Gators, has a top six of the three schools previously mentioned alongside Georgia, Iowa and Miami. Having already visited Auburn, Hester will visit Syracuse on June 6, Georgia on June 13, Miami for an unofficial visit on June 19 and Iowa on June 20.
"Just weighing my options," Hester said of his future plans. "Seeing what everybody's talking about and where they see me as."
As far as his Florida visit went, Hester mentioned the Gators' environment, family-like atmosphere and attention to life outside of football as highlights on multiple occasions.
"Being on campus and seeing some of the students, it was just an eye opener," he said. "The environment I'm going to be living in here. From Florida, so, I don't really like the cold, or anything like that. If I have to be in the cold, I will, but it's just really the environment and the people, like, really friendly. So, you know, being here, I feel like I could be successful here. Networking here and making connections because it can further me and be successful."
He also went into detail with new corners coach Deron Wilson on the Gators' defense, where he would stand on the depth chart and a path to playing early.
"It was great talking to him," Hester said. "I met his son, his daughter. It was great meeting them and then talking to him like, you know, he like playing the game and stuff, and just by really talking and getting to know his family, making jokes, and then later, talking about ball and just my strength and my weaknesses, and then how they see me getting developed here."
The No. 17 corner in the 2026 class, Hester is trending to be the Gators' first commit at the defensive back position since they lost four-stars Jaelen Waters and Devin Jackson.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.