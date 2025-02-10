Gators' Target Announces Commitment Date
Class of 2026 four-star interior offensive lineman Bear McWhorter on Monday released his top five and a commitment date with the Florida Gators included.
McWhorter (6-3, 308 pounds), a prospect from Kingston (Ga.) Cass, will choose between Florida, Alabama, Clemson, South Carolina and Michigan on Feb. 28, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. He is rated as the No. 9 overall interior offensive lineman, according to ESPN.
McWhorter announced via his personal X account that his commitment ceremony will be at noon inside the Cass High School auditorium.
Despite Florida being in his top five and hosting head coach Billy Napier for an in-person visit at his school in late January, Alabama appears to be the team to watch in McWhorter's recruitment.
McWhorter visited with the Crimson Tide in early February for junior day, where he reportedly emphasized Alabama treating him like a priority on its recruiting board.
"They make me feel like I'm the No. 1 offensive lineman on their board," McWhorter said of Alabama, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
247 Sports currently lists Alabama and Michigan as "warm" on McWhorter's recruiting interest level.
The Gators currently hold commitments from three prospects in its 2026 recruiting class. Headlining the group is four-star quarterback Will Griffin, who is joined by four-star defensive backs Devin Jackson and Jaelen Waters.
Although early in the cycle, the Gators currently hold top 30 class rankings from 247 Sports and On3, which ranks it as the No. 15 overall recruiting class in 2026.