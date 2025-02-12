Gators Crack Top 11 for Elite Offensive Lineman
The Florida Gators have cracked the top 11 for the nation's No. 2 recruit in the class of 2026.
Five-star tackle Immanuel Iheanacho of Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Preparatory School listed Florida alongside Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Maryland, LSU, Texas A&M, Miami and Penn State for his top 11.
Iheanacho (6-7, 350 pounds) is a consensus top-10 recruit nationally across all major recruiting sites and is ranked as high as No. 2, according to On3 and 247 Sports.
In 2024, Iheanacho broke out as one of the nation's top offensive lineman with an all-conference season in which he did not allow a single sack. His high school highlights from his junior season can be viewed here.
He also recently visited Florida as part of the program's junior day festivities. The Gators first offered Iheanacho on Nov. 26, making Florida his first SEC offer.
Iheanacho isn't the only high-profile offensive line target the Gators are contenders for in the class of 2026.
Florida recently made the top five for four-star guard Bear McWhorter, who will be announcing his commitment on Feb. 28, he told On3. McWhorter will be choosing between Florida, Alabama, Michigan, Clemson and South Carolina with the Crimson Tide seemingly being the favorites.
As it stands, the Gators currently hold commitments from three prospects in its 2026 recruiting class. Headlining the group is four-star quarterback Will Griffin, who is joined by four-star defensive backs Devin Jackson and Jaelen Waters.
Despite only holding three commits, Florida currently sits at No. 15 in the 2026 class rankings, according to On3. The Gators also have a top-30 ranking from 247 Sports in the class of 2026.
With spring camp beginning next month, the Gators are expected to be active in hosting recruits throughout the offseason.