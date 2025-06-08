Gators Fighting to Flip 4-Star Edge Rusher
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Despite being committed to the Auburn Tigers, Huntsville (Ala.) Jemison four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris had the Florida Gators as a flip contender heading into the summer.
Leaving his official visit with Florida on Sunday, Harris, Rivals' No. 11 edge rusher prospect in the country, still had the Gators as an option alongside rival Tennessee.
"It was good. I really enjoyed it," Harris said after leaving his visit, citing the atmosphere, coaching styles and UF treating him as a priority as his reasons for still considering the Gators.
Highlights included spending time with head coach Billy Napier and edge rushers coach Mike Peterson, both of whom Harris said are treating him like a top priority.
"(Napier)'s a great coach. Let me and my family know I'm a priority for him," he said.
However, the Gators will have an uphill battle to flip the top 100 national recruit in the class of 2026 with him still holding is commitment to Auburn strong. Harris first committed to Auburn on July 27, 2024, and has family ties to the program with his brother, Malachi, joining the program as an offensive line transfer from Austin Peay.
"It's still strong with my brother going there and everything," he said.
Harris will visit Tennessee in two weeks and plans on visiting all three schools during the season for a game. He also said he plans on keeping his recruitment open until signing day in December.
"I would say, just keep building relationships with me, because that's the number one thing for me, connections," he said on how Florida and Tennessee could flip him from Auburn.
