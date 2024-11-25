Gators Flip Offensive Line Recruit From Cincinnati
The Florida Gators have flipped another prospect in the 2025 class following the upset win over No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday. This time, they flipped Cincinnati offensive lineman commit Jahari Medlock. He joins linebacker Ty Jackson and wide receiver Muizz Tounkara in switching their verbal commitments to the Gators.
Medlock is a 6-foot-6, 278-pound offensive tackle from Riverdale, Ga., and plays for Charles Drew High School. The three-star recruit is the No. 47 player from Georgia and the No. 34 player at his position, according to On3.
Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Georgia are among others who have offered the Georgia native.
Like the other two who flipped to the Gators this week, Medlock was in attendance for the Gators' big-time SEC victory. So, it seems he finally saw what he needed to see from the Gators to pull the trigger.
However, this one looked to be trending in favor of Florida even before his visit. Multiple On3 predictions were in place for him to end up with the Gators.
His pledge also continues the Gators' rise in the 2025 team rankings. With Medlock now in the fold, the Gators now hold 17 commitments in the 2025 class. They’re now ranked No. 18 in the country and No. 10 in the SEC, according to 247 Sports.
Not too long ago, they were ranked all the way down at No. 43 and second to last in the conference. Winning and the job security of Billy Napier do wonders for recruiting.
Additionally, he becomes the second offensive lineman commit in the class, joining Daniel Pierre Louis.
This is certainly a trend in the right direction for Florida that could continue as we get closer to Early National Signing Day.