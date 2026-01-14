Gators To Host One of Top Available Transfer Portal Corners

The Florida Gators are expected to host one of the best remaining cornerback transfers in the portal this weekend, with former USF defender Jonas Duclona planning to be in Gainesville Friday or Saturday, he tells Florida Gators on SI.

Duclona, a Florida native who is currently ranked as the No. 6 available corner in the portal, comes off a career year with the Bulls in 2025 where he recorded 35 total tackles, four pass-breakups, one forced fumble, one sack and an interception. His 79.2 PFF coverage grade was the best of any South Florida defender.

While the Gators have added three transfers to their defensive back room already this cycle in DJ Coleman, Cam Dooley and Kanye Clark, and retain plenty of talent at the position from last year's roster, cornerback has continued to be a spot they’ve looked into just days before the portal's official closing. The UCLA transfer Clark remains the only cornerback Florida has signed, while the unit returns starting experience in Dijon Johnson, Cormani McClain and J’vari Flowers, as well as young talents in Ben Hanks and Onis Konanbanny.

The highly-rated Duclona would add much-needed experience to the Gators' secondary unit. The transfer spent two years at Wisconsin before transferring to USF, where he finally earned serious playing time last season. In his breakout as a Bull, he played 501 snaps on the outside, allowing 13 receptions for 125 yards on 23 targets thrown his way. When throwing at the 5-foot-11, 190-pound corner, quarterbacks earned just a 68.2 NFL passer rating, far below the average.

Though visiting Florida over the weekend, the USF transfer still has plans to visit Georgia Tech and Iowa State after the dead period, which begins Friday. Regardless, Florida has shown an ability to not let transfers leave campus uncommitted, and new head coach Jon Sumrall and staff will likely be aggressive in adding the transfer as one of their final pieces this cycle.

The Gators transfer class currently sits ranked 22nd in the country with 20 total commits at the moment, while Florida also added JUCO corner Elijah Owens this cycle, though he is considered a part of their 2026 high school class. Sumrall and the staff don’t seem to be done either, with multiple prospects visiting Gainesville this weekend, along with Duclona.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

