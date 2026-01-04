Jon Sumrall Lands First Transfer Portal Commit with Former Baylor DB

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jon Sumrall officially has his first incoming transfer commit as head coach of the Florida Gators.

Former Baylor safety DJ Coleman on Sunday pledged to the Gators a day after he was visiting the program. Coleman (6-1, 210) is rated as the No. 7 safety transfer in the country by On3 and has one year of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Baylor transfer safety DJ Coleman has Committed to Florida, he tells @On3Sports



This season he totaled 41 tackles, 4 PD, 2 INT, and 1 FF



Coleman solidified himself as a versatile defensive back across his three seasons (35 games) at Baylor. Between playing the traditional safety spot and at nickel-corner, he recorded 89 total tackles, including a career-high 46 in 2025, with two interceptions, both of which came this past season. He added an impressive 6.5 tackles for loss in 2025.

Coleman's commitment comes as the Gators are set to lose starting safety Jordan Castell and nickel-corner duo Aaron Gates and Sharif Denson to transfer. Florida is reportedly still trying to retain Gates, who missed most of 2025 with a shoulder injury.

The Gators have already retained senior safety Bryce Thornton, sophomore nickel Lagonza Hayward, redshirt junior corner Dijon Johnson, redshirt junior corner Cormani McClain and sophomore corner J'Vari Flowers.

His commitment came shortly after multiple predictions from 247 Sports' Tyler Harden and On3's Corey Bender and Blake Alderman. Florida also has predictions to land former Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, former Penn State offensive lineman TJ Shanahan Jr. and former James Madison tight end Lacota Dippre.

The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

