Gators in Final 3 for No. 1 CB in Mississippi
After landing its first defensive back commit of the summer in four-star safety Kaiden Hall, the Florida Gators are now in a position to possibly land another four-star defensive back.
Brandon, Mississippi corner Preston Ashley on Friday named the Gators alongside Florida State and Colorado in his final three schools. Ashley (6-0, 185 pounds) is rated as the No. 1 corner recruit in the state of Mississippi, per On3.
He will announce his decision on Sept. 6, according to 247 Sports' Tom Loy.
Ashley's final three comes as a sudden surprise as Ole Miss, which was not included in the group, was considered the leader during the 2024 season. Additionally, only one of his final three in Colorado will receive an official visit this summer.
Ashley will take a trip to Boulder the weekend of June 20 and will visit Florida State on Aug. 30 for its season opener against Alabama. The Gators will get an opportunity to host Ashley briefly as he will visit on Monday with the hopes of scheduling an official visit at some point, according to On3's Corey Bender.
While Ashley's inclusion of Florida as a contender is sudden, the Gators have long-standing relationships with multiple defensive backs in the class, two of which are predicted to join the class. Florida has multiple predictions from On3 to land four-star Louisville commit Jaydin Broadnax and four-star CJ Hester, who will be committing on July 1.
