Gators in Final 3 for No. 1 CB in Mississippi

Preston Ashley is also considering Florida State and Colorado alongside the Florida Gators.

Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; A Florida Gators helmet sits on the field before a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
After landing its first defensive back commit of the summer in four-star safety Kaiden Hall, the Florida Gators are now in a position to possibly land another four-star defensive back.

Brandon, Mississippi corner Preston Ashley on Friday named the Gators alongside Florida State and Colorado in his final three schools. Ashley (6-0, 185 pounds) is rated as the No. 1 corner recruit in the state of Mississippi, per On3.

He will announce his decision on Sept. 6, according to 247 Sports' Tom Loy.

Ashley's final three comes as a sudden surprise as Ole Miss, which was not included in the group, was considered the leader during the 2024 season. Additionally, only one of his final three in Colorado will receive an official visit this summer.

Ashley will take a trip to Boulder the weekend of June 20 and will visit Florida State on Aug. 30 for its season opener against Alabama. The Gators will get an opportunity to host Ashley briefly as he will visit on Monday with the hopes of scheduling an official visit at some point, according to On3's Corey Bender.

While Ashley's inclusion of Florida as a contender is sudden, the Gators have long-standing relationships with multiple defensive backs in the class, two of which are predicted to join the class. Florida has multiple predictions from On3 to land four-star Louisville commit Jaydin Broadnax and four-star CJ Hester, who will be committing on July 1.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

