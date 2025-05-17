Gators in Final Five for Four-Star EDGE on Visit
After releasing a top four that did not include the Florida Gators, Princeton (NJ) Hun School four-star edge rusher Luke Wafle has changed his mind, releasing a top five on Friday that included the program ahead of his official visit in Gainesville.
Wafle (6-6, 250 pounds) is the No. 6 edge rusher prospect in the class of 2026, according to the 247 Sports Composite, and is considering the Gators alongside, Ohio State, Texas, USC and Penn State.
Wafle had originally included the Buckeyes, Longhorns, Trojans and Nittany Lions in his top four before adding Florida into the mix. He is scheduled for a weekend-long official visit with the Gators this weekend before trips to Ohio State (May 30), Penn State (June 6), USC (June 13) and Texas (June 20).
Among his top five, Penn State appears to be the leader, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine.
Wafle is also one of seven recruits scheduled to visit Florida to open the summer official visit season alongside five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo, five-star corner Chauncey Kennon, five-star receiver Calvin Russell, four-star running back Carsyn Baker, four-star offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko and three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez.
While not hosting a large quantity of recruits, the Gators do have the quality on campus this weekend while also appearing to be on the outside looking in for most of them, including Wafle. A strong first impression could by the Gators near the top.
Florida currently only has one commit in the class in four-star quarterback Will Griffin but are predicted to possibly land more, including four-star defensive lineman Valdin Stone and four-star linebacker Malik Morris.