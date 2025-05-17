All Gators

Gators in Final Five for Four-Star EDGE on Visit

Florida has a chance to make a strong impression on one of the nation's top edge rusher prospects.

Cam Parker

Two helmets rest on Steve Spurrier-Florida Field before the start of the Orange and Blue game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2024
Two helmets rest on Steve Spurrier-Florida Field before the start of the Orange and Blue game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2024 / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

After releasing a top four that did not include the Florida Gators, Princeton (NJ) Hun School four-star edge rusher Luke Wafle has changed his mind, releasing a top five on Friday that included the program ahead of his official visit in Gainesville.

Wafle (6-6, 250 pounds) is the No. 6 edge rusher prospect in the class of 2026, according to the 247 Sports Composite, and is considering the Gators alongside, Ohio State, Texas, USC and Penn State.

Wafle had originally included the Buckeyes, Longhorns, Trojans and Nittany Lions in his top four before adding Florida into the mix. He is scheduled for a weekend-long official visit with the Gators this weekend before trips to Ohio State (May 30), Penn State (June 6), USC (June 13) and Texas (June 20).

Among his top five, Penn State appears to be the leader, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Wafle is also one of seven recruits scheduled to visit Florida to open the summer official visit season alongside five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo, five-star corner Chauncey Kennon, five-star receiver Calvin Russell, four-star running back Carsyn Baker, four-star offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko and three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez.

While not hosting a large quantity of recruits, the Gators do have the quality on campus this weekend while also appearing to be on the outside looking in for most of them, including Wafle. A strong first impression could by the Gators near the top.

Florida currently only has one commit in the class in four-star quarterback Will Griffin but are predicted to possibly land more, including four-star defensive lineman Valdin Stone and four-star linebacker Malik Morris.

More From Florida Gators on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Recruiting