Gators Kick-Off Summer Official Visits, Host Multiple Five-Stars Among Others
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- While off to a slow start with its 2026 recruiting class with only one prospect currently committed, the Florida Gators have a chance to make significant progress, and it starts this weekend as the program is set to host a slew of prospects for weekend-long official visits.
Seven prospects are scheduled to visit Florida this weekend, according to On3, with three listed as five-star prospects by either On3 or 247 Sports. A few of them arrived on campus on Friday.
Florida Gators on SI breaks down each visitor as the Gators open its summer visit season.
Five-Star OL Felix Ojo, Mansfield (Tx.) Lake Ridge
The headliner of the weekend, Ojo (6-6, 275 pounds) is rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle recruit in the country by 247 Sports and is a top five player nationally by both 247 Sports and On3.
While the Gators are in the running for the five-star prospect after making his top eight schools, Texas appears to be the frontrunner by both On3 and 247 Sports. However, Florida will get the first crack at Ojo this summer ahead of his trips to Ohio State (May 30), Michigan (June 6), Texas (June 13) and Oklahoma (June 20).
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon, Sarasota (Fla.) Booker
After losing two defensive back commits in Jaelen Waters and Devin Jackson, the Gators will have an early opportunity to build its defensive back class in Kennon, 247 Sports' No. 2 corner recruit in the country.
A month ago, Kennon (6-1.5, 170 pounds) was originally scheduled to visit Auburn, according to 247 Sports, but was one of Friday's arrivals for the weekend festivities. Florida is one of five official visits for Kennon this summer as he has trips scheduled to Miami (May 30), Georgia (June 6), Florida State (June 13) and LSU (June 20).
Only one of his final six schools won't get an official visit this summer in Oregon.
Five-Star WR Calvin Russell, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern
Although scheduled to visit, Russell (6-5.5, 190 pounds) played in his high school's spring game on Friday and did not arrive on campus with the rest of the scheduled visitors. It's unclear at the moment if Russell will make it on campus on Saturday with Inside the Gators' Mark Wheeler reporting that one of Russell's coaches thought his visit was next weekend.
Russell, who recently earned his fifth star and is the No. 3 receiver in the class in 247 Sports' rankings, named Florida to his top 12 schools back in March with it appearing to be a battle between the Gators and Miami with On3 giving the Hurricanes a slight edge.
While it remains to be seen if he'll make it on campus this weekend, rescheduling isn't off the table as he only has one more official visit scheduled with a trip to FSU on June 15, according to On3.
Four-Star RB Carsyn Baker, Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes
While getting the chance to make a strong first impression with Baker, the No. 18 running back in the class of 2026, Florida appears to be on the outside looking in with On3's Steve Wiltfong giving a prediction for Ohio State to land the four-star.
However, Florida does have a strong recency bias after successful classes at the position under position coach Jabbar Juluke. While a core of young running backs may lead to an uphill battle, the Gators are never truly out of the running with Juluke leading a recruiting effort.
Baker (6-1, 195 pounds) will visit Clemson (May 30), Florida State (June 6), Ohio State (June 13) and Texas A&M (June 20) after his trip to Gainesville.
Four-Star OL Ekene Ogboko, Garner (NC) South Garner
Like Ojo, it'll be an uphill battle for Florida to land Ogboko (6-6, 280 pounds), the No. 3 interior lineman recruit who holds a prediction from 247 Sports to choose Georgia.
While Georgia appears to be the leader, the Gators benefit from the fact that Ogboko has yet to release a list of top schools, although he does have a busy summer schedule. He will visit Clemson (May 30), Georgia (June 6), Alabama (June 13) and Notre Dame (June 20) after his trip to Gainesville, making it crucial that Florida makes a strong first impression.
Four-Star EDGE Luke Wafle, Middletown (NJ) Hun School
Wafle (6-5.5, 245 pounds) has had a recent whirlwind in his recruitment after releasing his top four schools, which didn't include Florida, before releasing a top five list on Friday that did include Florida.
While the flip-flop of his top schools wasn't in Florida's favor, the Gators have a chance to jump in the out-of-state prospect's recruitment. On3 lists Penn State as the leader for Wafle, the nation's No. 10 edge rusher recruit in the class of 2026.
He is scheduled to take three more official visits this summer with trips to Ohio State (May 30), Penn State (June 6), USC (June 13) and Texas (June 20), according to On3.
Three-Star DL Jamir Perez, Cleveland (Oh.) Glenville
The lowest-rated recruit among Florida's scheduled visitors, Perez ranks as the No. 65 defensive line recruit, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.
While lower-rated, Florida does have a knack for finding diamonds in the rough at the position and do have a need for defensive line depth beyond the 2025 season. However, Florida is on the outside, it seems, for Perez with Wisconsin and Ohio State seemingly in front.
Perez will visit Vanderbilt (May 30), Wisconsin (June 6), Cincinatti (June 13) and Ohio State (June 20) throughout this summer.