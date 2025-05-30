Gators in Top 5 for Brother of NFL Star
The younger brother of one of the NFL's best defensive backs is considering the Florida Gators in his recruitment.
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star corner Justice Fitzpatrick, the brother of Pittsburgh Steelers' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, on Thursday released his top five with the Gators listed alongside Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Texas.
Fitzpatrick (6-0, 185 pounds) is the No. 3 corner in the class of 2026, according to the 247 Sports Composite.
According to On3, Miami leads for Fitzpatrick after a prediction from Stephen Wagner. However, Florida will have a chance to make a leap this summer when they host Fitzpatrick for a visit on June 7.
Having not taken an official visit yet, Fitzpatrick will visit Georgia this weekend before a quick trip to Miami on June 5. He will visit his other finalists, Texas and Ohio State, on June 13 and June 20.
A large reason for Miami seemingly having the edge is Fitzpatrick's relationship with new corners coach Will Harris, who first built a relationship with the prospect while being Florida's secondary coach during the 2024 season.
Since then, though, UF's new corners coach Deron Wilson and safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri are building a strong relationship in large part to a strong unofficial visit in March.
“Even when I went up there not too long ago, we had some time together and talked a lot," Fitzpatrick said, according to On3's Gators Online. "He sat down with me and my dad, just talking about life and not even just about football. He’s a great dude. I sat through some of the meetings with him, and he really broke things down really well with (co-defensive coordinator and safeties) coach ”
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.