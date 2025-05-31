Gators Make the Cut for 4-Star LB
The Florida Gators are now one of four SEC schools among the final five schools for Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis Jr.
Davis Jr., the No. 17 linebacker in the On3 Industry Ranking, on Friday listed the Gators with Alabama, Auburn, Michigan and Ole Miss as his final five schools.
However, the Gators seem to be behind the other four finalists with the Crimson Tide, Tigers, Wolverines and Rebels all set to host Davis Jr. (6-1, 205) this summer, while Florida will not receive an official visit. He will visit Auburn this weekend, Ole Miss on June 6, Michigan on June 13 and Alabama June 20.
As it stands, Auburn appears to be the leader, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. He's been on campus seven previous times, the most of any other school in the country.
Meanwhile, the Gators are still looking to build its 2026 linebacker class after seeing four-star Izayia Williams flip to Ole Miss. Florida is a public finalist for only one other linebacker in the class in Lakeland (Fla.) four-star Malik Morris, who has been predicted to choose the Gators.
However, Florida is battling for other linebacker recruits such as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star linebacker DQ Forkpa, who is currently taking an official visit with the Gators.
Florida Gators on SI is keeping track of every recruiting move by the Gators, from commitments to prospects of note to the summer official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.