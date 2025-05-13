Four-Star LB has Gators Among Top Six
After losing a commitment from four-star linebacker Izayia Williams, who is now on his fifth commitment after flipping to Ole Miss, the Florida Gators are poised to replace him with another high-ranked recruit.
Four-star Malik Morris of Lakeland (Fla.) on Tuesday revealed his final six schools of Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Missouri and Texas A&M. Morris (6-1, 225 pounds) is rated as the nation's No. 8 linebacker prospect and No. 131 overall prospect in the class of 2026, according to Rivals.
While Florida will have to fend off strong recruiting from rivals Miami, Georgia and Alabama, the Gators appear to be the front runner after earning a string of predictions to receive a pledge from Morris.
On3's Corey Bender and Blake Alderman both gave predictions in March and April for Morris to end up with Florida.
The Gators will have a chance to seal the deal this summer when Morris takes an official visit with the program on June 13 after visits Miami on May 30 and Texas A&M on June 6. Morris has not announced a scheduled commitment date.
“Florida fits right in my heart, man,” Morris told On3 in March after an unofficial visit. “I like a lot of places, but Florida fits in my heart. It’s just something special. I’m taking these trips and getting the experiences.”
A pledge from Morris would immediate boost the Gators' 2026 recruiting class, which is left with one pledge in four-star quarterback Will Griffin after recent decommitments from Williams, four-star safety Devin Jackson and four-star corner Jaelen Waters.
However, the Gators are in a strong position to build its class with a heavy official visit schedule this summer and with predictions to land a slew of recruits in Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy interior offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr, Dyke (Va.) four-star defensive lineman Valdin Stone, Cocoa (Fla.) four-star defensive back CJ Hester and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy tight end Kekua Aumua.