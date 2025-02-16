Gators Make Top Eight for Four-Star Athlete
Despite losing four-star defensive back commit Jaelen Waters on Saturday, the Florida Gators continue to fight for high-rated talent in the 2026 recruiting class.
Four-star athlete Tyriq Green (Buford, Ga.) included the Gators in his top eight schools, which he released Saturday. Alongside Florida are Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC.
Green (6-0, 185 pounds) is a consensus top 20 player at his position in the class of 2026 with a highest ranking of No. 5 (No. 140 nationally), which comes from Rivals. He is projected to play safety in college.
As it stands, Georgia appears to be a front-runner for its in-state prospect with Green recently saying the Bulldogs have "separated themselves a lot," according to 247 Sports' Benjamin Wolk. Ohio State, Florida State, Miami and Tennessee were the other schools Green mentioned possibly official visits to, Wolk reported.
Green grew up an Ohio State fan due to his father being from the area.
Following Water's decommitment, the Gators are left with two commits in the 2026 recruiting class with four-star quarterback Will Griffin and four-star safety Devin Jackson.
However, Florida has put itself in a position to possibly land more with multiple high-rated prospects naming the Gators as a finalist.
Four-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo included Florida in his top eight, four-star safety Bralan Womack put the Gators in his top four, five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho had Florida in his top 11, four-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorter named the Gators in his top five and four-star offensive lineman Heze Kent had Florida in his top five.
Only McWhorter has set a commitment date with a decision to come on Feb. 28.