Gators Near the Top For Rising Edge Rusher

Corey Howard plans on returning to campus for OTAs.

Valdosta (Ga.) edge rusher Corey Howard.
Leaving his official visit with the Florida Gators, Valdosta (Ga.) edge rusher Corey Howard has two schools standing out in his recruitment.

"Really just Florida and Georgia," he said Sunday. "... This weekend definitely separated Florida. I feel like everybody came in. You know, all the recruit got together. I feel like they bring in people who would mesh together."

An unranked prospect in the class of 2026, Howard (6-6, 235 pounds) has recently seen his recruitment blow up with offers from the Bulldogs and the Gator, who gave Howard his offer on May 21.

"It means a lot to me and my family," he said. "I feel like I put the work in, and I'm just getting what I deserve out of the work I put in."

While the offer helped make the Gators a contender, the visit solidified it. Howard noted conversations with head coach Billy Napier and edge rushers coach Mike Peterson as highlights of the visit.

Napier encouraged Howard to take visits to other schools as his recruitment continues to blow up and "compare as the road goes down." Peterson had position-specific discussions with Howard, who said Peterson views him as a stand-up "F" opposite of the JACK linebacker.

"It was amazing. One of the best facilities, schools, coaches, players. Everybody's a big family," Howard said.

Howard currently has a visit to Georgia planned for next weekend with a trip to South Alabama set the following week. He plans on cancelling a midweek visit with UConn.

Before then, he will return to Gainesville mid-next week for OTAs but doesn't plan on announcing his decision until the middle of the season.

