Gators Offer DJ Lagway's Brother, Jamal Lagway
Another Lagway could soon join the Florida Gators.
Jamal Lagway, a corner in the class of 2028 and brother of UF sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway, announced on Monday night that he received an offer from the Gators after a conversation with corners coach Deron Wilson.
Lagway (6-0, 150 pounds) is a sophomore at Willis (Tx.) High School, the same school DJ Lagway shined as a five-star quarterback in the class of 2024. He currently has 24 total tackles on the year, one of which was for a loss, with three pass deflections.
Florida's offer is Lagway's fourth total college offer and second SEC offer, coming after nearby Texas A&M offered him on Monday. The Aggies were a finalist in DJ Lagway's recruitment.
The younger Lagway also holds offers from Sacramento State and New Mexico.
While Florida does not hold a commit in the class of 2028, an early jump on Lagway could prove beneficial in the same way it did in DJ Lagway's recruitment. Florida, under now-former head coach Billy Napier, identified DJ Lagway early in his recruitment and offered him in March of 2022, more than two years before he played his first college game.
Florida's efforts eventually helped them beat out in-state Texas A&M despite the Aggies' proximity and despite strong pushes from Clemson and USC.
"DJ, we were fortunate that we found DJ early in his high school career. We built great rapport," Napier said during last summer's SEC Media Day. "DJ stayed the course, and I think one of the things that's unique about our team is that we recruited each one of these groups with the mantra of kind of like you have to be up for the challenge in terms of what we're trying to take on here."
As a sophomore in high school, it's highly unlikely Jamal Lagway will play with DJ Lagway in college unless DJ Lagway redshirts next season and does not enter the NFL Draft early.
DJ Lagway is in his second year, first full season, as Florida's starting quarterback, throwing for 1,513 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions as a sophomore.
While Napier has since been let go from his position, DJ Lagway reaffirmed his future with the program moving forward.
"I'm a Florida Gator, man," Lagway said. "I'm focused right now, my biggest focus right now is these five games and to continue to better my craft and continue to develop as a player.”
DJ Lagway and Florida will play rival Georgia on Saturday, while Jamal Lagway and Willis will close out the regular season on Friday against district rival Grand Oaks.