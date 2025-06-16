Gators Predicted to Land 5-Star Edge Rusher After OV
The Florida Gators on Monday received multiple predictions from On3’s Corey Bender and Swamp247’s Tyler Harden to land elite in-state five-star edge Trenton Henderson.
He is ranked as the No. 28 overall prospect and No. 4 edge in the 2026 class, according to 247 Sports. Henderson is fresh off his official visit to Gainesville this past weekend, which seems to have gone well for the Gators.
The Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) product shared what the staff was hammering home during the visit, telling On3’s Chad Simmons that they want him to stay home.
“I am loving the idea of that,” Henderson also told Simmons.
Furthermore, he stated after his visit to Florida that the Gators were the team to beat.
“As of right now, Florida’s my school to beat,” he said, according to Harden.
Henderson was supposed to visit USC this upcoming weekend, but has now canceled that trip, he announced on social media.
“I will not be taking my official visit to USC this weekend,” Henderson posted on X.
If the Gators were to land Henderson, he would surpass four-star wide receiver Marquez Daniel as the team’s highest commit in the class. Florida has been red hot over the past four days on the recruiting trail. The Gators have earned five commitments during this span.
It started off with a commitment from four-star running back Carson Baker on June 13. Then, five-star edge JaReylan McCoy and Daniel announced their intentions on June 14 before three-star tackle Javarii Luckas and four-star tackle Tyler Chukuyem pledged themselves to the Gators on Monday.
The Gators' 2026 recruiting class currently sits at No. 23 in 247Sports' Recruit Football Team Rankings and has a total of 12 commitments.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.