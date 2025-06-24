Gators' Recruiting Roundup: Florida Set to End June Strongly
The Florida Gators have had a red-hot June on the recruiting trail thanks to the time and effort spent during official visits over the past month.
Entering the summer with just one commit, Florida added 12 recruits to its 2026 recruiting class, 11 of whom joined in June alone. Even them there's potentially more still to come over the next few weeks.
Florida Gators on SI breaks down the most-recent Gators-related recruiting news below.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.
Pair of Elite Edge Rushers Announces Top Schools, Commitment Dates
Gators head coach Billy Napier put in tons of work during the second weekend of June. One of the prospects who visited that weekend was Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson, who just released his top three schools in his recruitment, with the Gators being joined by the LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns. He plans on committing on July 2nd.
He did announce all of this after just wrapping up a visit with the Longhorns, which could be concerning for the Gators. However, it does not seem to have impacted his recruitment too much, as the in-state team received a prediction on Monday to land with the Gators from On3’s Keith Niebuhr. It also helps that the Longhorns reeled in a commitment from another five-star edge rusher, which potentially could end their pursuit of Henderson.
In addition to Henderson, IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star edge Jake Kreul provided an update on his recruitment. He released a top four of Florida, Oklahoma, Texas and Ole Miss and plans on taking his recruitment into the season.
“I really like what they are building at Florida,” Kreul told On3’s Chad Simmons.
Kreul does have ties to Florida. His dad is a Gators alum. However, that won’t play too much in his decision, he told Florida Gators on SI’s Cam Parker.
“Your heart wants to go where you dream, but I’m a very logical person. I make decisions with my head,” he said. “I’m going to do what I think is best for me.”
TE Recruiting: One Trending, Another Reveals Top Three, Commitment Day
Bowdon (Ga.) five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro revealed his top schools and commitment day on Monday. His final three choices are Florida, Texas and Georgia, and he’ll announce his plans on July 12. Georgia is viewed as the leader for Prothro while the other two trail behind.
Meanwhile, Brunswick (Ga.) four-star athlete Heze Kent plans on committing on July 12. The final four schools in the running for his services are Florida, Florida State, Miami and Texas. He did visit Texas recently, but the Gators are still the team to beat in this one, based on predictions. Kent has two predictions placed for him to commit to the Gators, with both coming in the last two days from On3’s Blake Alderman and Niebuhr.
Offensive Line Class Rounding Out
Florida has emphasized completing its offensive class in 2026 before its season even begins. They have earned commitments from Lakewood (Fla.) three-star offensive tackle Chancellor Campbell, IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star interior offensive lineman G’Nivre Carr, South Paulding (Ga.) four-star offensive tackle Tyler Chukuyem and Glades Central (Fla.) three-star offensive tackle Javarii Luckas.
Offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Jonathan Decoster don’t look to be done there, though. One of their other targets, Timberland (S.C.) four-star interior offensive lineman Desmond Green, will be taking himself off the market on June 26, and the Gators look to be the favorite. He has received several predictions to commit to the Gators.
Additionally, four-star tackle Claude Mpouma, who named Florida as his top school, will announce his decision on Sunday.
Gators Could Lose a Commit
Despite all of the recent success, Florida could take a hit soon in its 2026 class. Three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez, the first of the summer commits, has now been predicted to flip to Ohio State after an official visit with the Buckeyes.
Should he flip, the Gators would be left with no commits on the interior defensive line and would be the latest loss at the position after Vodney Cleveland committed to Texas. Still, the Gators are in a strong spot for four-star Valdin Sone and have another target in four-star Preston Carey announcing his decision on Sunday.