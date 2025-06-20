Gators OL Target Announces Commitment Date
With four commits on the offensive line, the Florida Gators are preparing to round out its offensive line group in the 2026 recruiting class. One of their targets, who previously named Florida as his leader, has revealed his commitment date.
Chicago Mount Carmel four-star tackle Claude Mpouma on Friday announced he will make his decision on June 29 with Florida, Auburn, Michigan, Nebraska and Ohio State listed as his finalists. Mpouma (6-8, 270 pounds) is rated as the No. 12 tackle in the class, according to On3.
After his official visit in Gainesville the weekend of June 13, Mpouma said the Gators had overtaken Auburn as his top school. He is currently on a visit with Nebraska, which is listed as the favorite by On3.
"I just feel comfortable over here," he said of Florida. "I feel like I'm home. That's probably a big thing for me."
A part of Florida's pitch to Mpouma was their track record of developing offensive linemen. Despite being a four-star, Mpouma is entering only his second year of playing football.
"I'm looking for a program who's going to help me and take the time to teach me the game," he said. "They said they're going to help me with that, and I believe that."
With already four commits on the offensive line, the Gators are close to rounding out its offensive line unit in the 2026 cycle. Florida already has pledges from four-star guard G'Nivre Carr, four-star tackle Tyler Chukuyem, three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell and three-star tackle Javarii Luckas.
Florida is also predicted to land four-star guard Desmond Green, who will announce his decision on June 26.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.