Gators Still Leading for 4-Star LB
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Already having lost one linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class, the Florida Gators are in a position to replenish the position.
Predicted to land Lakeland (Fla.) four-star linebacker Malik Morris, the Gators hosted another four-star linebacker last weekend in Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's DQ Forkpa, who was heavily considering Florida going into the visit.
After leaving the facility, Forkpa confirmed the Gators were his top school in his recruitment.
"It's not, like, the most out of the ballpark (gap). It's pretty much neck and neck, but I like Florida the most," he said.
Forkpa, the No. 5 linebacker and No. 40 overall player in the ESPN300, named Clemson, Michigan and Miami as his other contenders with plans to commit sometime during the season. He will visit FSU this weekend, Michigan on June 13 and Miami on June 20 and is possibly looking into midweek visits with North Carolina and Clemson.
"I want to be sure. I don't want to be one of those guys that, they commit and then they're like 'Ok, I still want to take another visit," he said.
However, it hasn't stopped Forkpa from heavily considering Florida, and last weekend's official visit with the Gators confirmed their standing as his top option. Relationships and a family-like atmosphere were at the forefront of Forkpa's time in Gainesville.
"It just feels like home," he said. "Like, for me, it's like, okay, I'm here my next three or four years, and then being able to be around people that I'm comfortable with, that's really what's big. And I feel very comfortable."
Forkpa spent most of his time with player-host Myles Graham and new linebackers coach Robert Bala, who has been at the forefront of Forkpa's recruitment.
"It was great because he's a very personal guy, down to earth," Forkpa said of Bala. "Like, me and my family love him. Very knowledgeable. Like, he'll tell me some things, and I'll definitely keep them to apply to my life."
He also spent plenty of time with head coach Billy Napier, who Forkpa said is "somebody you always want to be around."
"Nothing is fake about him," Forkpa said. "A lot of people can vouch for him and be like, what you see right now is that's literally what you get every single day. It's just like, man of faith, like, that's a guy that's like, he cares about his players, even if you leave, he's still going to try and be in contact with you and help you get things done with your life."
While a decision has to be made, the Gators should feel strongly about their chances with Forkpa moving forward as it slowly builds its 2026 class.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.