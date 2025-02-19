Gators Target 2027 Four-Star Hybrid Pass-Catching Recruit
The Florida Gators offered a high-upside prospect in four-star Austin Coles. He's a 6-foot-4,195-pound wide receiver/tight end from Illinois who could develop into a serious matchup problem at the next level. Coles has the physical tools of a high-level wide receiver, but there’s a good chance his future lies at tight end.
Cole posted about his offer on social media on Tuesday.
Why Coles Stands Out
Coles is long, fluid, and has the ball skills to win downfield—traits that have made him an effective receiver at the high school level. But what makes him particularly intriguing is his potential to evolve physically over the next few years. If he fills out to 225 to 230 pounds, Coles could develop into an athletic tight end who stretches defenses up the seam while creating mismatches against linebackers and safeties, much like the modern-day tight ends that are dominating college football.
Most of his experience has come at wide receiver, where he hauled in 43 receptions for 896 yards (20.7 yards per catch) and six touchdowns as a sophomore at Barrington High School in Illinois. Often catching the ball in open space, he has also showcased his athleticism as a dynamic ball-carrier.
Tape Proves Mismatch Potential
When you dive into Coles' tape, it’s clear the kid is either well-coached or just naturally gifted with a high football IQ. His ability to manipulate defensive backs' blind spots while pushing vertically is impressive for a high schooler, especially an underclassman. His polished body control and ability to come to a sudden stop while running routes stand out for a prospect who is clearly still growing into his body. Whether Coles stays at receiver or grows into a dynamic tight end, he is versatile enough to line up all over the field (in-line, slot, out wide, wing).
Florida Joins the Race
Coles has already been offered by some well-known programs like Ole Miss, Miami and Texas A&M. With Florida entering the fray, it’ll be interesting to see how the Gators pitch their vision for his future. Whether he stays as a receiver or transitions into a tight end role, Coles is a name to watch as he continues his rise in the 2027 recruiting class.