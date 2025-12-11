Gators to Lose Defensive Lineman to NCAA Transfer Portal

The Florida Gators are now set to lose its second player to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Reserve defensive lineman Tarvorise Brown, who joined the team as a walk-on in 2024, plans to enter the portal when it opens on Jan. 2, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Brown (6-7, 300 pounds) played in six games across his two seasons with the Gators, recording five tackles. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Florida DL Tarvorise Brown is entering the transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



The 6-foot-7, 300-pound DL posted three tackles in 4 games this season. Has two years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/a8d4v75hRH — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 10, 2025

Brown first joined Florida in the middle of fall camp in 2024 as a late walk-on transfer from Hutchinson Community College, where he redshirted in 2023.

"Just a big athletic guy. He's got some unique traits," former head coach Billy Napier said after Brown's arrival. "I think he kind of fell in our lap to some degree. We were recruiting for January and then found out he was a qualifier, and then it just ended up working out. So far so good. I think the reps he's taken, he’s proved to have all the functional movement, the power, the length. He's a good athlete. I think it's got a chance. He has four (years) to play four, you know, and I think he’ll prove to be a good evaluation."

Brown is the second player to have reported plans to enter the portal after new head coach Jon Sumrall's hiring at Florida, following freshman receiver Muizz Tounkara. Tounkara announced his plans to transfer from the program on Monday.

"I'm excited for the next chapter and ready to embrace whatever opportunities come next," Tounkara said in his announcement. "I'm motivated, hungry and committed to continuing to improve and prove myself at the highest level."

Meanwhile, Sumrall is currently balancing building a staff and retaining players at Florida while preparing Tulane for its game against Ole Miss on Dec. 20. Last week in his introductory press conference, Sumrall said retaining members of the Gators' current roster trumps other efforts in recruiting.

"Roster building. It starts with our current team," he said. "I just got the chance to meet with those guys. Retention in these days of the college football world is the most important thing to build a team. We need those guys to stay, and that's the first recruiting effort I have."

Current priority players who have already confirmed plans to stay include rising junior linebacker Myles Graham and rising sophomore receiver Vernell Brown III.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 before closing on Jan. 16.

More From Florida Gators on SI