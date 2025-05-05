Gators Transfer Target Makes Decision
After reportedly visiting the Florida Gators recently, former Michigan State defensive back Dillon Tatum on Saturday announced he will be transferring to Northwestern.
Tatum visited Florida Tuesday, as first reported by On3’s Blake Alderman, with the Gators clearly shopping the market for secondary help after the departure of Gregory Smith III this cycle and Ja'Keem Jackson last. He joined former Miami safety Zaquan Patterson as available defensive backs Florida has hosted in the spring portal.
The former four star recruit and top 12 composite ranked athlete in the 2022 class played 684 snaps over three seasons with the Spartans, appearing in 22 games. He accounted for 62 tackles, eight deflections and a 62.5 PFF grade while notably earning a 76.8 PFF tackle grade and only a 7% miss tackle rate in his career.
Though having the experience and versatility Florida seemingly needs at the position, Tatum’s injury history can be seen as a redflag. He endured season ending injuries in back-to-back years, missing a combined 14 games.
With the Gators' target choosing a Northwestern program that finished last year just 4-8, it looks as if Florida’s staff possibly decided not to take a risk on the veteran, which does not come as a surprise considering their clear confidence in the current roster.
“Right now, we are in a position where we don’t have to worry about the portal,” head coach Billy Napier said this spring. “We may add a player or two.”
Though seemingly passing on Tatum, keep an eye out for Florida to still make a move for one last addition to a secondary unit that was constantly banged up last year.