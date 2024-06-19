Gators Trying to Flip 4-Star Auburn OL Commitment
Despite a commitment to the Auburn Tigers, four-star offensive lineman Tavaris Dice (Fairburn, Ga.) hasn’t completely ruled out one other SEC school, which he says is the only other school remaining in his recruitment.
The Florida Gators, where Dice recently took a weekend official visit, remain contenders in his commitment, he explained after leaving his visit.
“They’re still one of my favorite schools. That’s one of the schools that’s been here since the start of my recruitment,” he said.
On Florida, Dice explained how Florida’s family-based atmosphere and the strong bond of its offensive line room as standouts.
Specifically, he mentioned his player-host Bryce Lovett, who discussed how Florida’s two on-field offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Jonathan DeCoster as well as quality control analyst Kaleb Johnson have helped in his own development.
Dice also discussed his appreciation for the truthfulness from the players on the roster, who have discussed with him how the program looks from the inside.
“You’re meeting the people on the staff, you’re meeting the players, hearing all their feedback. That was good because you need that in a recruitment,” he said. “You’ve got to know the inside, how everything’s going. The players, they’re going to tell you the real. If you ask the players, and they’re telling you a lie, that doesn’t look good on them. Listening to them, they’re telling me how everything is going. That was good.”
Despite not having his recruitment entirely shut down, and a strong visit in Gainesville, Dice said he remains extremely locked in with the Tigers, and his focus is mainly on his senior season of high school rather than what happens on the field for both teams.
He visited Auburn prior to Florida and said both schools were in the 9-10 out of 10 range.
“They both said they want me. So, it’s hard right now,” Dice said. “I’m going to finish my summer out and get ready for the season.”