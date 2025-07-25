Georgia Pushing to Flip 4-Star Gators Commit
After a huge bump in the rankings for Florida Gators pledge Tyler Chukuyem, the composite four-star recruit seems to be garnering more interest, most notably with SEC rival Georgia.
The Bulldogs have continued to stay in touch with the Georgia native, according to On3’s Jeremy Johnson, despite his June commitment to Florida. While they have yet to extend an offer, Chukuyem is not closing the door on them just yet.
“I’m going to hear out what Georgia has to say,” Chukuyem said of the Bulldogs' pursuit, according to Johnson.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman is a top 100 player and Florida’s highest rated recruit according to Rivals. Coming off an official visit in Gainesville on June 16, he picked the Gators over Ole Miss, Cincinnati and Florida State.
“Learning about the education, because they are a highly ranked public school. That was very informative. And then just knowing how they run their operation here, with football and whatnot that was also very informative," he said when asked what stood out about UF after his visit. “The development of the offensive line itself is just self-explanatory if you just look at the players, and things will be good for me."
Though the Bulldogs weren’t in the picture during his decision, Kirby Smart and staff seem to have surged back into his recruitment as of recently, catching the eyes of many, including his mother.
While still strong with his pledge to Florida, the ascending talent will be one the Gators will likely have to battle for to the end, especially with his stock rising fast.
