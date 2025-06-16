4-Star OT Commits to Gators Right After OV
Florida has added its second of the day with Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding four-star tackle Tyler Chukuyem on Monday announcing his commitment to the Gators over Cincinnati, Florida State and Ole Miss.
Chukuyem (6-6, 290 pounds) is No. 26 tackle in the class of 2026, according to On3, and had previously received predictions from On3's Blake Alderman and 247 Sports' Tyler Harden to choose the Gators after leaving his official visit on Sunday.
After leaving his official visit, Chukuyem broke down what stood out to him about the program.
"Learning about the education, because they are a highly ranked public school. That was very informative. And then just knowing how they run their operation here, with football and whatnot that was also very informative," he said.
Chukuyem also broke down his positional conversations with head coach Billy Napier and offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Jon Decoster.
"So they do see me coming as a tackle with my agility and my athleticism," he said. "So they're gonna have me on the board as a tackle, and the development of the offensive line itself is just self-explanatory if you just look at the players, and things will be good for me."
Chukuyem is the 12 total commit of the Gators' 2026 class and fourth on the offensive line, joining four-star guard G'Nivre Carr, three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell and three-star tackle Javarii Luckas, who also committed on Monday.
He is also the fifth commit in four days after Luckas' commitment on Monday, as well as pledges from four-star running back Carsyn Baker, four-star receiver Marquez Daniel and five-star edge rusher JaReylan McCoy, who all committed over the weekend.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.