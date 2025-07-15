Gators OL Commit Sees Big Bump in Recruiting Rankings
With the On3-Rivals merger officially in effect, the publication released its first Rivals300. In the updated rankings, a Florida Gators commit saw a massive jump in his ranking, going from an unranked prospect to one of the top 100 players in the country.
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding four-star tackle Tyler Chukuyem is now the No. 88 overall prospect in the country, according to Rivals, making him the Gators' highest-rated commit in the 2026 recruiting class.
Chukuyem (6-6, 290 pounds) is also now rated as the No. 10 tackle in the country. Should he sign with Florida, and should his ranking either stay the same or improve, Chukuyem would be Florida's first top-10-ranked tackle signee since Richard Gouraige in 2018, who was ranked No. 6 by ESPN.
Despite his initial low ranking, Florida did not hesitate to make Chukuyem a priority, with a plan for developing the then-three-star recruit. The Gators' investment in developing offensive linemen under position coaches Rob Sale and Jonathan Decoster ultimately led Chukuyem to choose Florida.
"So they do see me coming as a tackle with my agility and my athleticism," he said after leaving his official visit on June 15, one day before he announced his commitment. "So they're gonna have me on the board as a tackle, and the development of the offensive line itself is just self-explanatory if you just look at the players, and things will be good for me."
Other Florida commits included in the Rivals300 are four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil (No. 116), four-star running back Carsyn Baker (No. 134), four-star corner CJ Bronaugh (No. 137), four-star receiver Justin Williams (No. 149), four-star safety Kaiden Hall (No. 203), four-star Marquez Daniel (No. 208), four-star tight end Heze Kent (No. 233, listed as an offensive lineman), four-star edge rusher KJ Ford (No. 234) and four-star edge rusher JaReylan McCoy (No. 289).
