K Evan Noel Signs with Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Kicker Evan Noel has signed with the Florida Gators on National Early Signing Day. He is the second specialist to sign with Florida joining punter Hayden Craig.
Hailing from Bay Saint Louis (Miss.) St. Stanislaus, Noel is rated as the nation's No. 2 kicker prospect in the country, according to Kohl's Kicking, which also rates him as a five-star on its website.
Previously committed to Arkansas, Noel flipped his commitment to Florida on Nov. 11, which made him the first of 11 recruits to back off of pledges to other schools in favor of opportunities with the Gators.
A big-leg kicker, Noel (6-2, 155 pounds) holds the Mississippi high school record for longest field goal after he drilled a 61-yard kick in mid-September. After breaking the record, he was filmed kicking a 72-yard field goal doing his team's practice while being featured on Gulfport's local news station, WXXV 25.
Both kicks can be viewed below.
Noel is the third commit in Florida's specialist class, joining punter Hayden Craig and long snapper Mack Mulhern.
Learn more about the future leader of Florida's game changers, via his Gators Illustrated recruiting profile:
"The No. 2 rated kicker in the country by Kohl's kicking services, Florida flipped Noel from Arkansas ahead of its other November recruiting successes. Noel provides a big leg for the Gators' field goal services after he broke the Mississippi state record with a 61-yard field goal on Sept. 21. He also consistently kicks touchbacks on kickoff duties, evident by a 72-yard kick with a 3.84-second hang time at Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp in July of 2022."