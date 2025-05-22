All Gators

Nation's No. 1 RB, Gators Target, Sets Commitment Date

Ezavier Crowell will consider six schools, including the Florida Gators.

Cam Parker

Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Cherokee County's Dylan Duncan (51) pursues Jackson's Ezavier Crowell (13) at Protective Stadium in the AHSAA 4A State Championship game.
The nation's No. 1 running back in the class of 2026 has set a commitment date with the Florida Gators among the finalists.

Jackson (Ala.) four-star Ezavier Crowell will announce his decision on June 26 with Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Texas listed as his finalists. Crowell (5-11, 210 pounds) is a consensus top four running back in the class and considered the No. 1 prospect at his position, according to Rivals.

While the Gators are in contention, Alabama appears to be the front-runner for Crowell after receiving a prediction from On3's Steve Wiltfong to land the recruit. The Gators also won't get to make a strong case on campus this summer as Crowell is set to visit Texas (June 6), Auburn (June 13), Florida State (June 15) and Alabama (June 20).

Georgia is the only other finalist that won't receive an official visit from Crowell before his commitment date.

While Florida appears to be on the outside looking in for Crowell, the Gators did make progress with another talented running back over the weekend after hosting four-star Carsyn Baker.

Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes prospect, rated as the No. 10 running back in the class of 2025, is shaking up his top five schools to include the Gators after a successful official visit. Baker plans on announcing his decision sometime between the end of June and early July.

"Most definitely glad I took this visit, and (Florida) most definitely impressed a lot," said Baker, a top 20 running back in the class of 2026. "It's a great place to be at, and they have unlimited things to get what you need and get developed and be a great person on and off the field."

Florida Gators on SI is keeping track of every recruiting move by the Gators, from commitments to prospects of note to the summer official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

