Gators Back in Top Schools for Four-Star RB
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A strong official visit was all the Florida Gators needed to get back in the running for Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star running back Carsyn Baker.
Ahead of his summer official visit schedule, Baker had a top five of Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State, Clemson and South Carolina. Now, he plans on dropping one school, although he didn't reveal which one, and putting the Gators in his top schools.
"Most definitely glad I took this visit, and (Florida) most definitely impressed a lot," said Baker, a top 20 running back in the class of 2026. "It's a great place to be at, and they have unlimited things to get what you need and get developed and be a great person on and off the field."
As a result, Baker will shake up the rest of his summer official visit schedule. He was originally set to visit Clemson (May 30), Florida State (June 6), Ohio State (June 13) and Texas A&M (June 20) but will be cancelling one of the scheduled trips, he said.
He plans on making a decision "probably at the end of June, early July," before his senior season begins.
"I feel like Florida set a very high standard for every other official visit I'm going on. I was very impressed by them," he said.
As far as Florida goes, the scheme, use of multiple feature backs and development by position coach Jabbar Juluke give the Gators a strong chance to earn a pledge from Baker, which would be its first commitment at the position for the 2026 class.
He also described his meeting with head coach Billy Napier as the highlight of his visit due to how genuine he is, the culture he's built and their discussions on how Baker can be used in the offense.
"The scheme that we run at Langston with the toss and the inside zone and everything, Florida has a similar play," he said. "I feel like I can eat inside of the offense. I rushed for 1,300 yards in the same scheme, similar to what they run here."
With Florida back in the mix for Baker, he will be a target to keep a close eye on going forward as the Gators seem to have a light board for the running back position. Florida Gators on SI is keeping track of every recruiting move by the Gators, from commitments to prospects of note to the summer official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.